1/
Terrence R. Hayden
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence R. Hayden, 77, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Marilyn (Williams) Hayden.

Terrence was born in Meriden, CT on May 1, 1943, to the late Raymond and Catherine (Gaffney) Hayden of Wallingford. Terry grew up in Wallingford where he lived most of his life. He was a meat cutter for Stop & Shop for many years and served honorably in the US Air Force. Terry will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Besides his loving wife, Terrence is survived by his sons whom he was so proud of: Terry and his wife Alycia of New Haven and Christopher and his girlfriend Nancy of Wallingford. He also leaves behind his twin brother Tom and his wife Betty of Wallingford, his brothers-in-law: Charles DuBois of Vermont and Eugene Tilley of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews. Terrence is predeceased by his brother Richard Hayden and his sisters: Ann Tilley and Faye DuBois.

Services for Terrence were held privately last week. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut, had been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved