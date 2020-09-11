Terrence R. Hayden, 77, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Marilyn (Williams) Hayden.
Terrence was born in Meriden, CT on May 1, 1943, to the late Raymond and Catherine (Gaffney) Hayden of Wallingford. Terry grew up in Wallingford where he lived most of his life. He was a meat cutter for Stop & Shop for many years and served honorably in the US Air Force. Terry will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Besides his loving wife, Terrence is survived by his sons whom he was so proud of: Terry and his wife Alycia of New Haven and Christopher and his girlfriend Nancy of Wallingford. He also leaves behind his twin brother Tom and his wife Betty of Wallingford, his brothers-in-law: Charles DuBois of Vermont and Eugene Tilley of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews. Terrence is predeceased by his brother Richard Hayden and his sisters: Ann Tilley and Faye DuBois.
Services for Terrence were held privately last week. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut, had been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com