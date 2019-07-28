|
Terry Porter, 75, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on July 21, after a brief but intense battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 57 years, Ann (Krafcik) Porter, five children and their respective partners; Ann Margaret (Porter) McKinny, Susan Porter, David Porter and wife Gina Porter, Debbie Porter and partner Gary Boucher, Betsy (Porter) Rossetti and husband Tony Rossetti. Terry was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Porter, and grandson, Alex Porter Jakubowski, and is survived by 13 grandchildren including; Eric Martin, Ryan Martin, Caleigh (Martin) Caulkin, Jenna Jakubowski, Ben Jakubowski, Abby Sessock, Amy Sessock, Kelsey Porter, Jacob Porter, Joshua Rossetti, Rachel Rossetti, Hannah Rossetti, Emma Rossetti; two great-grandchildren: Khloe and Colton Martin. Terry is also survived by his four brothers and their respective spouses; Jim and Claudette Porter of Sarasota Fl, Buddy and Lea Porter of Southington, CT, David Porter of Southington, CT, and Tom and Connie Porter of Southington CT. He leaves many caring nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and many "Brothers and Sisters in Blue" from the Connecticut State Police.
Terry was born in Bristol, CT, the son of Margaret (Skinner) Porter and Sterling Porter, and was raised in Southington, CT, with his 4 brothers. As a child he always wanted to be a cowboy and growing up he played football and basketball. His high school nickname was "Toe" because of the distance from which he could kick field goal. Shortly after graduating high school, Terry became the proprietor of Southington Taxi, which he operated for a few years before becoming a Southington Police officer. After about 5 years on the Southington Police force, Terry was accepted to the CT State Police Training Academy, graduating in the top of his class. Shortly after joining the State Police he moved his wife and 5 children from Southington to Wolcott, CT.
It was in the CT State Police where Terry found his calling. He loved his job because he genuinely loved helping and protecting people. The respect he had for his brethren officers was mutual. He was known as "one of the good ones", "an example of what a State Police officer should be" and a true gentleman. During the last 5 or so years of his career, he worked his dream job as the Resident Trooper of Bridgewater, CT. His job was analogous to being a sheriff in a town too small to fund a police department and on at least one occasion, after spending the day on horseback destroying marijuana plants in surrounding fields and forests, he felt like he fulfilled a boyhood dream. He loved helping people and built many close relationships with townspeople, as was evidenced by the scores of people from Bridgewater who honored him at his retirement party.
Upon retirement Terry and Ann roamed the country in a motorhome for over a year, having adventures while looking for a winter home. In 1995 they built a house in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they would spend the coldest half of the year. The warmer half of the year was spent in Isle LaMotte, Vermont, on Lake Champlain, a home which they generously shared with family and friends.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at The Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share stories and celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched the lives of so many people.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Recreation Department in Isle LaMotte, VT, would be appreciated. Please make checks payable to "Town of Isle LaMotte" and in the memo field write "In Memory of Terry Porter" Address: Town Clerk, 2272 Main Street, Isle La Motte, VT 05463.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019