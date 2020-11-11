Helen and family, Words can't express how saddened and sorry we are to hear of Terry's passing. You and Terry were our extended family. Being your next-door neighbor for over 40 years was such a blessing to me and I will forever treasure the gift of our friendship. Terry would always make us smile with his funny jokes and care free personality. He was a warm and compassionate man. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Carla and Guy Casanova

Neighbor