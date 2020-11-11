Terry Tremaglio, 77, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Helen (Krol) Tremaglio of 54 years. Terry was born in Meriden, May 18, 1943, a son of the late Lawrence Tremaglio Sr. and Bernadette (Provost) Tremaglio. He attended Lyman Hall H.S. and was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served aboard the USS Boxer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Terry was employed by Dichello Distributors for over 37 years until his retirement and was an avid golfer and friend to all at the Wallingford Country Club. In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by his children, Todd Tremaglio and his wife Tania, Kristine Tremaglio, Marcie Tremaglio and Nick Tremaglio; his only, beloved and treasured grandson, Caden; his sister, Melinda Tremaglio; his sister-in-law, Joan Tremaglio; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his 10-year old best friend and faithful companion, his golden retriever Josie. He was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence and Leonard Tremaglio. Due to COVID precautions Terry's funeral service will be private but friends are invited to attend via a livestream on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com
. It can be viewed on Saturday Nov. 14th at 12 pm. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Wallingfor dAnimal Shelter or The Wounded Warriors
Project. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.