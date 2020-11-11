1/1
Terry Tremaglio
1943 - 2020
Terry Tremaglio, 77, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Helen (Krol) Tremaglio of 54 years. Terry was born in Meriden, May 18, 1943, a son of the late Lawrence Tremaglio Sr. and Bernadette (Provost) Tremaglio. He attended Lyman Hall H.S. and was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served aboard the USS Boxer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Terry was employed by Dichello Distributors for over 37 years until his retirement and was an avid golfer and friend to all at the Wallingford Country Club. In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by his children, Todd Tremaglio and his wife Tania, Kristine Tremaglio, Marcie Tremaglio and Nick Tremaglio; his only, beloved and treasured grandson, Caden; his sister, Melinda Tremaglio; his sister-in-law, Joan Tremaglio; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his 10-year old best friend and faithful companion, his golden retriever Josie. He was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence and Leonard Tremaglio. Due to COVID precautions Terry's funeral service will be private but friends are invited to attend via a livestream on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com. It can be viewed on Saturday Nov. 14th at 12 pm. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Wallingfor dAnimal Shelter or The Wounded Warriors Project. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.




Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
via a livestream on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 10, 2020
My Uncle Terry in my memory was always laughing and happy. That’s what I remember about him. He was a good man who loved his family and friends.
Jane Gibas
Family
November 10, 2020
Helen and family....so sorry to hear of Terry's passing. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Ray and Judi Yale
Friend
November 10, 2020
To the Tremaglio family
I am sincerely sorry for your loss.
Terry was a good man with a big heart and I'm proud to call him my friend.
He will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know him .
R.I.P.
donald george
Friend
November 10, 2020
Helen - our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family - Cindy & Jack Semrau
Friend
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
Helen and family I am so sorry to hear of Terry’s passing. I will keep you all in my prayers.

Liz Minervini
Friend
November 10, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss marcie Kristine and Helen and the rest of the Tremaglio family
Renee Lavigne
Friend
November 10, 2020
Helen and family, Words can't express how saddened and sorry we are to hear of Terry's passing. You and Terry were our extended family. Being your next-door neighbor for over 40 years was such a blessing to me and I will forever treasure the gift of our friendship. Terry would always make us smile with his funny jokes and care free personality. He was a warm and compassionate man. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Carla and Guy Casanova
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Helen and Family,We are very sorry for your loss of Terry and will miss his ever warm welcomes where ever we saw him,but will always cherish growing up in the heights with him!!! The passing of a good person is a forever mystery to us but he resides with his mom,dad and brothers in the Kingdom of God where we will again see his smiling face after our time comes!!!!!!
Bonny and Franz Kremzar
Friend
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Helen and family.
Rebecca Twombly
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am SOOO so sorry to hear of Terry’s passing. Such a warm and inviting man. I saw he and Josie a lot of mornings. They were Wallingford country clubs greeters and I loved it. I will truly miss seeing that.
Rest peacefully Terry.
With much sadness,
Andrea and michael Porto
Andrea Porto
Friend
