|
|
Thaddeus Chiz, 99, of Meriden, formerly of North Colony Street, Wallingford, beloved husband of the late Mary Sadowsky Chiz, died Saturday, March 31, 2020, at the CT Baptist Home in Meriden. He was born in Passaic, NJ, a son of the late Kazimierz and Apolonia (Lach) Czeszik and was a U.S. Army Air Force Veteran of World War II. He had been employed many years at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, from which he retired. He is survived by his grandchildren, Tammi Shaw and Brian Chiz and spouse Erin Chiz, both of Wallingford, his great-grandchildren; James and Alex Chiz, his sister Ann Mudry of Meriden and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Phyllis Heck. Teddy, was passionate about his bluegrass music and enjoyed many years of playing his Martin guitars, playing in bands and performing for many people. His charismatic personality and humor lead many to enjoy his company. Teddy was a father figure and stepped up to the role and responsibilities of raising both his grandchildren from a young age. He enjoyed spending time with his two great grandchildren who brought him much joy in his later years. He was an avid coin collector and loved sharing stories about his WWII experiences. The family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at Ct. Baptist Homes, for taking such good care of Teddy for the past 7 years. Your compassion, kindness and dedication has been greatly appreciated. Thank you for all you do daily in improving the lives of so many! Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020