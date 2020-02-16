|
|
Thaddeus Walter Kendzior (Ted), 90, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Ted was born on January 24, 1930 in Middletown, CT to the late Matthew and Catherine (Ryzeck) Kendzior.
Ted was an Aerospace Metrologist with Pratt Whitney; he proudly served in the Unites States Navy during the Korean War. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie and previously a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima in Meriden, CT. Ted participated in various sports, softball, bocci, and bowling. It was golf, however, that defined him; he was passionate about the game, he maintained a single digit handicap. Ted belonged to the Hunter Golf Course in Meriden, CT. and Spanish Lakes Riverfront in Port St. Lucie. He won various tournaments in Connecticut and New England. He played extensively on Cape Cod and in the Dent Drawers Open in the south for many years. He was also fond of playing poker at the clubhouse.
Ted was recently pinned as a 35-year Life Member of the Elks Lodge, PSL #2658 and previously Lodge #35 in Meriden, CT. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #318, Port St. Lucie.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George, Frank, and Leo; sisters, Sophie Daniels, Rose Walsh, Helen and infant, Stasia; former wife, Roberta Katherine Walsh.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara Carello Kendzior.
He was the devoted father of Jean (Rich) Saccuzzo, Maureen (Jim) Sandora; stepdaughters, Cymry Boyko and Danielle (Mike) Dirgo.
Proud and loving grandfather to Airman Crystal Cardin, LT (Navy) Craig Cardin, Marie Dirgo, Cara Cardin, Melody Dirgo, Emily Saccuzzo and Bekah Boyko.
In Connecticut, a celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services; for those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 15, 2020