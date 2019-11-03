The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Theodora "Dori" Christopoulos


1949 - 2019
Theodora "Dori" Christopoulos Obituary
Theodora "Dori" Christopoulos, 70, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice in Brandford after a long courageous battle with Cancer.

Born in Meriden on Sept. 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late William and Georgia (Daniska) Christopoulos.

Dori graduated from Maloney High School, Class of '67, and retired from ESPN. She attended St. George Greek Orthodox Church and was an avid reader, loved to crochet, enjoyed shopping and making trips to the casino.

She is survived by her brother, Mitch Christopoulos, her sister, Niki Mingolello and her husband, Ralph, six nephews, Jon Christopoulos, George Falkis, Michael Mingolello, and Chris, Daniel, and Billie Christopoulos; and several grand-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Chris Christopoulos; and her sister-in-law, Jobie Christopoulos.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-1849. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
