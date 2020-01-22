|
|
Theodore "Herbie" S. Gosztyla, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
Born on November 27, 1929, he was the son of the late Peter and Sophie (Katusny) Gosztyla. Herbie was a lifelong resident of Meriden and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School and Meriden High School. Herbie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by the USPO from where he retired. Herbie was a member of the Polish Knights and the Meriden Poetry Group. Many of his poems about love, were printed in the Meriden Record Journal.
Mr. Gosztyla is survived by his sister Dolores Gosztyla of Southington and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven brothers and seven sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors on Saturday, January 25th at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020