Theresa A. Femia

Theresa Femia, 86, of Bethesda, MD, passed away March 4th peacefully at home with her loving family nearby. Born in Meriden, CT, on April 10, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Dina Femia and sister of the late Gloria Bruce (John). Aunt to Ellen Rader, Joseph (Kathleen) and Michael (Kristin) Bruce. Grand Aunt to Dan (Abbie), Emily, John, Alice and David Bruce; William (Lena), Paul and James Rader. Great Grand Aunt to Andrew Flynn Rader.

A memorial service will be held at noon on August 10, 2019 at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.

Please view and sign the guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
