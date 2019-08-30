|
|
March 26, 1935 - August 28, 2019, Theresa Cichon DiMauro, of Rockfall, CT, died peacefully at Wadsworth Glen Health Care on Wednesday, August 28th. Born in Rockfall, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Ptak) Cichon.
Terry married Salvatore G. DiMauro of Middletown and moved to Rockfall where she raised her 3 children. She was an active participant in the Democratic Town Party of Middlefield. She was a parishioner at St. Colman's Church.
Terry is survived by her husband, Sal DiMauro, her daughter Doreen Freeman and husband Paul of Scottsdale, AZ, her son Tom DiMauro and his wife Jane of Southboro, MA, and her daughter Daria DiMauro of Meriden. She is also survived by grandchildren Joel Freeman, Eric Freeman and his wife Julie, Melanie Freeman, Rebecca Freeman and Angela DiMauro. Terry is survived by many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by eight brothers, Adam, Andrew, Anthony, Frank, John, Joseph, Paul, and Peter, and six sisters, Sister Mary Rosemary Cichon, Sophie Barrucci, Margaret Cichon, Catherine Branciforte, Anna Janczura and her twin sister, Rose Misenti.
Friends may call on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at D'Angelo's Funeral Home on 22 South Main St. in Middletown, CT. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 10 a.m. at St. Colman's Church in Middlefield. Terry's final resting place will be at St. Sebastian's Cemetery in Rockfall.
The family would like to thank the staff on the third floor at Wadsworth Glen Health Care and Athena Hospice for their care, compassion and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family in care of D'Angelo's Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019