Theresa G. Lapuc, 92, beloved wife of the late Alfred Lapuc, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Southington Care Center. Born on November 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dominik and Genevieve (Spirida) Kuralowicz. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Theresa attended local schools and was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1944. She worked as a secretary at the Miller Lighting Company for many years, and was an active parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.
She married her husband, Al, in 1960, and they went on to share 22 years and two children (Laurisa and Jason) together, before Al's death in 1981. After his untimely passing, she held up the family as a single parent and provider. Her dedication to her work - both outside and inside the home - enabled her family to flourish, and she provided unwavering support for all of her children's educational and extra-curricular pursuits. She was fond of the saying, "where there's a will, there's a way," and she truly lived that motto to the very end.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed trips to the CT shoreline, Cape Cod and Ogunquit, Maine, and visiting her daughter's family in Boston, and later, North Carolina. She and her beloved sister, Florence, could often be found antiquing at various fairs and events throughout New England, playing the slots at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, or exploring fine dining options up and down the state.
Theresa is survived by her children: Jason M. Lapuc of Meriden, Laurisa Brooks of Cary, NC; two cherished grandchildren: Devin Brooks and his wife Zainab of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Collin Brooks of Cary, NC. She was predeceased by her sister Florence Kuralowicz, and husband, Alfred Lapuc.
Her funeral is private. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her deep love of animals, donations can be made in Theresa's name to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. To send an on-line expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com