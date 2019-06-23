Theresa G. Wallace, age 96, of Wolcott and formerly of Cheshire, entered into rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Wallace for over 27 years. Theresa was born on Dec. 26, 1922 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Dunn) Griffin.



Theresa worked as an Aide at Chapman School in Cheshire and for the Comptroller's Office at Scovill Manufacturing in Waterbury. She retired in 2007 from Marshall's in Cheshire, where she worked for over 20 years, and she was a parishioner of St. Bridget's Church.



She is the beloved mother of Kathleen Mahmood and Robert P. Wallace, both of Cheshire. Theresa is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Bryan, Leila, and Jeffrey; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, and Jasper. She was predeceased by her son, John E. Wallace; her son-in-law, Bill Mahmood; and her sisters, Josephine Conlon and Margaret Robinson.



Friends may greet her family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410, on Tuesday, June 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. At 11:15 a.m. her funeral procession will leave for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12 p.m. in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the -CT Affiliate, 74 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032-2565; or to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave condolences for Theresa's family, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary