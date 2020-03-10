|
|
Theresa Julia Caron, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 in New Britain, Connecticut. She was born on June 21, 1929 in Meriden, Connecticut to Samuel and Rose Carino. She married her World War II sweetheart, Paul R. Caron on April 19, 1946, who preceded her in death in 1989.
Theresa is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Angie and Joseph Zaorski; her three sons and two daughters: Paul Caron Jr, Neil Caron, Dennis Caron, Theresa Casey and Paula Visconti, and their significant others; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday March 12th at 10:15 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Church Campus, 585 Main St. So. Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday evening March 11th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Theresa Caron can be made to the charities listed in the obituary on the funeral home website.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020