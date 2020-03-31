The Record-Journal Obituaries
More Obituaries for Theresa Lamoureux
Theresa M. Lamoureux


1960 - 2020
Theresa M. Lamoureux Obituary
Theresa M. Lamoureux, 59, beloved wife of Kenneth Lamoureux, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a continued battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Meriden on August 30, 1960, the daughter of the late Dominic Spinelli and Josephine Testana. Theresa received a Bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University. She was employed by The Hartford Insurance where she worked as a business analyst for nearly 30 years. Theresa loved to travel with her husband, especially visiting national parks. She was also an avid cook who loved to entertain her family and friends. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Matthew Lamoureux, of Glastonbury; her daughter Jenna Lamoureux Barkasy, son-in-law Brian Barkasy, and grandson Tucker, of Southington; her sister Lydia Testana, of Meriden; her sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and Ariel Reyes, of Wallingford; and three nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to the of CT, 200 Executive Blvd South #46, Southington, CT, 06489. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
