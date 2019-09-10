|
Theresa Marie Ryan, 96, wife of the late Nelson J. Ryan, Sr., passed peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Meriden on January 18, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Scali) Macri. Theresa was a lifelong Meriden resident. Mrs. Ryan was employed by New Departure and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. She loved to cook and was known for her meatballs.
Theresa is survived by her three sons; Kenneth Ryan, George Ryan (Kathy Thuerling), and Nelson Ryan Jr., five grandchildren; Kevin, Chad, Kelli Joy, Stacie Lee, and Nelson III, as well as several great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald Ryan, and her grandson, George Nelson Ryan.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden and at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019