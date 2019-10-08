|
|
Theresa Pawloski, 88, wife of the late Henry "Ozzie" Pawloski, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 14, 1930 in Furth im Wald, Germany, a small town in Bavaria made famous by its annual reenactment of Germany's oldest folk play, St. George slaying the Dragon. Theresa was very proud of this part of her heritage. She came to the United States at the age of 18 and quickly adapted to her new country that she loved, becoming a US citizen a few years later.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as movie gossip and playing pinochle.
She is survived by her two children, William Boudreau and his wife, Gloria, of Meriden; and Jean Phillips and her husband, Jimmy, of DeRidder, La.; her four grandchildren, Christopher Stanley and his wife, Pam, of St. Louis, Mo., Jeff Boudreau, of Meriden, Rebecca Norris and her husband, Jeremy, of DeRidder, La., and Jessica Boudreau and her husband, Daniel Petroskey, of Wallingford; her six great-grandchildren, Brody, Eli, Ellie, Evvy, Lila, and Tessa; and her step-grandson, Michael, and his family.
A private ceremony will be held at the family's discretion. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or at act.alz.org. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019