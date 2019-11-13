The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Thomas Goerg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Goerg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Goerg


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Goerg Obituary
Thomas A. Goerg, 58, of Cheshire, husband of 22 years to Lee Anne (Emery) Goerg, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019 from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 27, 1961, a son of the late Francis and Camilla (Butterworth) Goerg.

He was a union carpenter with Connecticut Carpenters Union Local 24 in Yalesville and installed many science labs in many schools and colleges throughout Connecticut. He loved listening to music, cooking, riding his motorcycle, and wild mushroom picking. Thomas especially loved watching his daughter dance, taking family vacations, and he loved his dogs. His selfless, humorous, and kind nature will be remembered by everyone that he met.

In addition to his wife, Lee Anne, he is survived by his son, Brian Goerg of Alaska, his daughter, Lillian Goerg of Cheshire; his sisters, Teresa Goerg and Mary Miller; his brothers, Ernest Goerg, William Goerg, Mark Goerg, and Michael Goerg; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Goerg.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -