Thomas A. Goerg, 58, of Cheshire, husband of 22 years to Lee Anne (Emery) Goerg, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2019 from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 27, 1961, a son of the late Francis and Camilla (Butterworth) Goerg.
He was a union carpenter with Connecticut Carpenters Union Local 24 in Yalesville and installed many science labs in many schools and colleges throughout Connecticut. He loved listening to music, cooking, riding his motorcycle, and wild mushroom picking. Thomas especially loved watching his daughter dance, taking family vacations, and he loved his dogs. His selfless, humorous, and kind nature will be remembered by everyone that he met.
In addition to his wife, Lee Anne, he is survived by his son, Brian Goerg of Alaska, his daughter, Lillian Goerg of Cheshire; his sisters, Teresa Goerg and Mary Miller; his brothers, Ernest Goerg, William Goerg, Mark Goerg, and Michael Goerg; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Goerg.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
