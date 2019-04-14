Thomas B. Falcigno Jr., 68, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, loving husband of the late Constance (Gianotti) Falcigno, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown.



He was born in Meriden on July 23, 1950, a son of the late Thomas and Angelina (Carlisi) Falcigno.



Thomas was a three sport standout athlete at Lyman Hall High School (Class of 1968). Whether he was on the field or the court, he gave his absolute all. Thomas created friendships and memories that lasted a lifetime.



He was a dedicated employee at Allegheny Ludlum for over 30 years. Thomas's outgoing personality and love for cars took him to Meriden Hyundai after his retirement, where he brought a smile to everyone's face.



You could find him at the local Dunkin' sipping on a cup of coffee or at the Italian Club with a glass of Merlot. He spent many hours caring for his loving dogs, cat, and horses. Thomas was a supporter of his kids' and grandkids' many talents, as well the Mercy High School Girls Basketball Team, Team Connecticut Girls Basketball in New Haven, and the Albertus Magnus Women's Basketball Team.



He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth M. Falcigno, of Meriden, and Michelle Falcigno (John Lacey), of Wallingford; his son, Thomas Falcigno (Shannon), of Wallingford; his sister, Cynthia Letourneau (Fred), of Wallingford; six grandchildren, Mikayla, Jordan, Ilanna, Nicholas, Marissa, and Dalton; and his cousin, Nick Chaconis.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Wednesday, April 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 directly at the First United Methodist Church, 159 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private.



