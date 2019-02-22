Thomas Caliendo, 76, the Unofficial Mayor of South Meriden dealt his last hand on Feb. 19, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Anthony Caliendo and Theresa (Salerno) Caliendo



He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany.



Tom had previously been employed at International Silver Co. He was the proud owner of Toms Place in South Meriden for 37 Years. A neighborhood fixture, a gathering place for so many special friends & customers who helped fulfill his life. "All I Do is Work"!



Tom was a Legend, his passion for playing cards and self-proclaimed "Best Card player this side of the river!" He enjoyed his antique cars, debating politics, betting football and an avid Yankee fan.



He was a founding member of Christmas in the Village and Amici Della Vigna club and was a member of Unison Club and American Legion.



Tom will be forever remembered by his daughters and son in-laws Cheril Boisclair (Brian) and Aprill Ouellette (Tom), his grandchildren Brooke Lyn Blackstone, Tommy Ouellette, Kayla Ouellette and great grandchild Sylvia. His ex wives' and friends Maureen Purcell and Laura Schiavone.



He was predeceased by his brother Mike Caliendo.



Tom leaves many special friends, cousins & patrons who were a huge part of his daily life.



Calling hours will be at New Life Church, 350 High Hill Rd. Wallingford on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019