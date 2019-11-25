|
Thomas E. Kofsuske, 68, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 after a courageous fight with his children by his side. Born in Meriden on May 15, 1951, to the late Ernest and Mary (Giaccherini) Kofsuske, he graduated from Wilcox Technical H.S. Class of 1969, with a concentration in carpentry. He was an incredibly talented and knowledgeable Contractor with a strong passion for the construction industry, especially HVAC Mechanical systems. He could fix anything, found humor in everything, and was always there for anyone - even at a moment's notice.
Tom is survived by his children: Peter Kofsuske and his wife, Jaime; Kevin Kofsuske and his wife, Jennifer; Kristen Natlo and her husband, Rick, and their mother, Anna (Fazzio) Kofsuske. He was a loving Grandpa to AJ, Riley, Drew, Jacob, Kameron, Alessandra, and Adriana, all of whom loved him dearly. His children, their spouses, and grandchildren were the light of his life, his pride and joy. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law Geraldine Fazzio; a best friend, Robert Green; many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and a nephew. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Marianne; and his pups Bruno and Vito.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019