Thomas E. Light Sr.
1/15/1952 - 9/30/2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas "Tooter" Light, Sr. Born in Long Branch, NJ, in 1952 and a 1970 graduate of Henry Hudson High School, Tom was raised in a small shoreline town where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Alice (Kruis) Light. Tom took great pride in being a volunteer fireman at Engine Company 1 in Southington and the Fire Dept in his hometown of Highlands, New Jersey. During the holiday season, Tom spent numerous years playing Santa at Company 1, as well as other civic organizations. He is survived by his loving wife Alice, son, Thomas E. Light, Jr., of Cheshire and daughter, Tracie Stanton and her husband Sean of Southington and 2 grandchildren, Allison Mae and Cameron Stanton. He is also survived by his sisters, Nina Flannery of Highlands, New Jersey and Barbara Wirth and her husband Albert of Big Pine Key, FL and many nieces, nephews, friends and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Jim Bovie and his brother, Dinnie Light. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Hospital of Central Connecticut, Development Office - Oncology Assistance Fund at HOCC, 100 Grand St., P.O. Box 100, New Britain, CT. A toy drive in Tom's honor will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held and announced at a near future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
