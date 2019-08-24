|
Thomas E. Wininger III, 66 of Wallingford passed August 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Fortunato) Wininger. Tom was born in Meriden, May 2, 1953, the son of Stella (Degnan) Wininger and the late Thomas E. Wininger Jr. Tom was the proprietor of Meriden Welding and worked for Amtrak for many years.
In addition to his wife Laura and mother Stella, he is survived by his three girls, Michelle Wininger, Meghan Wininger and Mandi Christoni and her husband JR Christoni. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren, Gauge Angelo and Chloe Rose, who were the lights of his life; his sisters, Sharon and Debbie and their spouses, and his sister Linda. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Rose Fortunato; his brother-in-law Michael and his spouse; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his father-in-law, Michael Fortunato.
Tom shared his love of the water and fishing with his family and friends. This love led him to achieve his U.S. Merchant Marine Officer License. When not on the water, Tom enjoyed hunting and training his labrador retrievers. Tom loved music and could be found at many Jimmy Buffett concerts with his wife by his side. His craft was welding; he was arguably one of the most intricate welders known in Connecticut. Tom lived to laugh and tell jokes. In his words, "His beautiful girls were his pride and joy," and because of them his legacy will live on forever.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, August 27, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019