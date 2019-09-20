|
Thomas F. O'Brien, 77, husband of Betty (Blume) O'Brien, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Lewy body dementia. Born in Meriden on August 16, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Elena (Cattaruzza) O'Brien.
Formerly of Meriden, Tom had resided in Old Saybrook for the past 13 years. He graduated from Maloney High School, Class of 1960, and from Quinnipiac College, Class of 1964. He had a long career as an investment advisor and Certified Financial Planner with various brokerage firms in Connecticut. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Army National Guard. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Old Saybrook, a past member of the Meriden Elks Club, and a current member of the Westbrook Elks Club.
"Tommy O" was an athlete and coach for many years. He was on the Meriden Boys Club state championship basketball team as a teen. He played baseball at Maloney, and later played softball in Meriden with Del Favero Builders. He coached Meriden Junior Football and Jack Barry Little League and enjoyed watching all of his children and grandchildren play sports as well.
Besides his wife of 51 years, he is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Novicelli and husband Ed of Cheshire and Lori Barton and husband Tom of Meriden; a son, Graig Thomas O'Brien of Tampa, FL; six grandchildren, Max and Thor Novicelli, Will and Allie Barton, and Lovella "Lovie" and Graison O'Brien. He is also survived by a brother, Paul O'Brien and his wife Debbie, his best friend and brother-in-law, Skip Cammarata, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Cammarata.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 56 Great Hammock Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, September 21st at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Meriden, 15 Lincoln St., Meriden, CT, 06451 (bgcmeriden.org). For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019