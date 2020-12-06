Thomas Frederick Stabell, 68, of Southington, passed away from illness on November 19, 2020 in his home.
He was born in Norwalk on December 3, 1951, a son of the late Paul and Louise (Jacobson) Stabell. Thomas worked as a carpenter for the C.F. Wooding Company, served as project manager for Science Park and Stamford Wrecking, and as an industrial arts teacher in Newington Public Schools. Thomas was beloved and admired for his woodworking talent, his deep intellect, and his good nature.
Thomas was a storyteller. His lifelong pursuit of knowledge and vivid memory made him a fascinating speaker. He was also a listener, sincerely interested in others' passions. His love of conversation and connection brought him into meaningful relationships with many.
He was an incredible talent, a true Renaissance man, skilled in carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electricity, woodworking, and more. Enormously generous in his knowledge, Thomas left his mark on the homes of most of his family and friends, contributing everything from new floors, windows, and stairs, to crucial explanations of how houses are built and how machines work, to handcrafted bowls and boxes he gifted to loved ones.
Thomas was devoted to nature, in awe of its capacity for regeneration. He was a son of the sea, raised along Long Island Sound and a proud descendent of Scandinavian shipmakers and fishermen. But he could most often be found in the woods. He knew the name of every tree and was most at peace when he stood among them.
Above all, Thomas was a gentle, caring soul. He will be remembered as a constant friend, a kind brother, and an adoring father.
He is survived by his daughter, Ivy Linton Stabell and her partner, Joseph Branciforte, of Mount Vernon, New York; his son, Andrew Linton Stabell, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Claire, of Macon, Georgia; his long-time partner, Mary Gagliardi and her daughter, Lia, of Wallingford, Connecticut; his sister, Susan Nemec and husband, Joseph, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and his brother John and his wife, Gale, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by two brothers, James and David, and his sister, Christine.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held in safer times. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the National Forest Foundation, Bldg 27, Ste 3, Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804 www.nationalforest.org
