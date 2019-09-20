|
|
Thomas G. Flynn, 72, of Wallingford, CT, beloved husband of Eileen (Campion) Flynn, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born June 14, 1947 to the late Olympia and Thomas Flynn of New York. He was a plant manager and accountant prior to his retirement. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. A strong man of faith, Tom was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection parish where he served as principal of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) and was a member of the parish council and a Lector and Minister of the Eucharist before he became ill. He was a quiet man devoted to the care of the love of his life, Eileen and his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eileen and their three children: Coleen Henriques (Paul) of North Haven, CT, Thomas G. Flynn III of San Mateo, CA and Sean Flynn (Gwendolyn) of Northford, CT. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Cassidy, Matthew, Thomas, Christopher, Siena and Christian who were the light in his life, his devoted brother Edward (Rosemarie) of Long Island, "Sister"-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law and best friend, Charles of Prospect, CT and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday (TODAY), September 20th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm Street, Wallingford. Donations in Thomas' memory may be made to Holy Trinity School of Wallingford or Franciscan Homecare and Hospice of Meriden. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019