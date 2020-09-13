Thomas Gordon Whitman, 93, of Wallingford, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family & friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years (Rose) Helen McMahon Whitman on July 10, 2020.
Thomas was born on March 31, 1927 in Amasa, Michigan to Peter J. & Ina (Smolander) Whitman. Thomas graduated from Crystal Falls High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy during his senior year & his Mom picked up his diploma as he reported to boot camp May 22, 1945 at White Sands, NM, He serviced at NAB Mojave, CA, NAS Mojave, CA & MANTO Point Mugo, CA as an Aviation Electronics Technician's Mate Third Class. He was awarded the American Area Medal & the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged July 12, 1946. He was a member of the American Legion Shaw-Simon Post 73 for 45 years. His name, three brothers & 6 brothers - in laws are listed on the World War II National Monument in Washington DC.
When Thomas returned home he used the GI Bill and graduated in 1952 from Northern Michigan University in Marquette Michigan with a BS in Accounting with majors in accounting & economics with a psychology minor. He was active on campus and was Homecoming King. After college he was hired at Alexander Grant & Co, in Chicago, IL, then moved to United Drill & Tool Company in Chicago. His next move was all the way to San Lorenzo PR for Columbia Manufacturing where he set up all accounting & office systems for a new manufacturing plant. In 1960 he was hired at TRW Geometric Tool New Haven CT where he worked until 1985 leaving as Manager of General Accounting when office accounting functions transferred out of state. While there he was active in the bowling & golf leagues. He then worked for many area companies via Accountemps until retirement. He was a member of the National Association of Accountants.
On a blind date he met his future wife Rose Helen McMahon. They married on August 4, 1962 in Hamden CT and after a honeymoon visiting his family in the Midwest. The newlyweds settled in Branford, CT but soon outgrew their apartment choosing to move to Wallingford, CT as children, Ann, Peter & Stephen arrived in the next three years.
The following years were busy raising three children with all the school, sports & club activities they were involved in.
Children grow up & the next generation arrives with the grandchildren, Grandpa was the favorite babysitter, chauffeur & cheerleader at plays & sporting events.
Thomas was happiest helping others. He supported his Mother in her later years, He was an avid coupon shopper and would frequently fill the empty cupboards for his children. He would take care of pets & mail while his children & neighbors were on vacation. The neighbor knew he would always help with a ride to an appointment or drop off the car at the garage. Thomas enjoyed crossword puzzles, UCONN women's basketball & NASCAR racing with his sons.
Thomas was a friend of Bill W. for 30 years & always willing to provide rides.
He is survived by his children, Ann L. Whitman (Bill Longley), Peter H. Whitman, Stephen V. Whitman (Lisa), all of Wallingford, CT; his grandchildren Katelyn M. Whitman (Jacob Botto) of Burlington, VT and Dalton P. Whitman (Alicia Musso) of Melrose, MA, and their mother, Michele R. Morris Whitman of Middletown, CT. He is also survived by his Sister-in law, Margeret Whitman (Stanley); and several generations of nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by his seven siblings, Veronica Whitman Tusa (Edward V.), John (Alice Anderson), (Aloisius) Peter (Johanna Norguard), Gianvanna Whitman Sirvidas (Albert), Evelyn Whitman Petrovic ( Joseph, Jr), Stanley, Patricia Henry (Robert) Groat (George) & Frances Whitman Brown (John).
Many thanks to all the aides, doctors & hospice nurses who surrounded Thomas and the family with caring through the last years of his life
Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1100 AM at the Church of the Resurrection 115 Pond Hill Rd Wallingford, CT with military honors and burial at Center Street Cemetery 1 Center Street Wallingford, CT. Donations in honor of Thomas may be made to American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors. https://www.legion.org/troops/operationcomfort
. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com