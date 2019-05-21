Thomas H. Albanese, 63, husband of Julie (Manchester) Albanese, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a selfless battle with pancreatic cancer for the past two years. Born in Waterbury on November 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Anthony Albanese and Bertha (Sansoucie) Robison. He was a lifelong resident of Meriden. Tom proudly served with the Meriden Fire Department for over thirty years before retiring on July 6, 2013. He joined the department on September 19, 1982 and was promoted to Lieutenant on November 8, 1992. He also served with the U.S. Army. Tom loved his grandchildren and was an active participant in their lives.



Besides his wife, Julie, he is survived by his daughter Danielle and her husband Joe Rios and their children, Jordan, Dylan and Joey; his son David and his wife Naomie and their children Avery, Julianna and Derek; his sister Sue and her husband Joe Pulaski and two brothers, Joseph Robison and his wife Rosamaria and Tom and his wife Mary. Tom had a special relationship with his five nieces Carlie, Michelle, Samantha, Isabella and Brianna and one nephew Danforth. He also leaves behind his loving mother-in-law Rose. He was predeceased by his stepfather Paul Robison and his brother Brian.



Tom's family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Violi's Restaurant, 688 Westfield Rd., Meriden. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m. A gathering of friends and food will follow the service until 7 p.m. Burial will be private. The family requests that you do not send flowers but contributions in his memory may be made to the USO at uso.org or USO Dept WS PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Please reference in memory of Thomas H. Albanese. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019