Thomas H. Bukowski, 69, of Wallingford, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce Nesmith Bukowski. Thomas, a lifelong resident of Wallingford, was born Oct. 12, 1949. He was a son of the late Henry and Madeline Bukowski. Thomas was a jack-of-all-trades. He held a wealth of knowledge on many topics and there wasn't much he couldn't fix. Early on he worked as an auto mechanic and also as a foreman with Amtrak. Later in his career he worked at the Wallingford Public Works Department and as a maintenance engineer at local hotels. He enjoyed working on cars with his brothers. He taught his sons to enjoy camping, fishing, and the outdoors. Thomas was a great conversationalist. He loved cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, and spoiling his grandchildren. Thomas is survived by his two sons, John T. Bukowski and his wife, Jennifer, of Lebanon, N.H., and Paul M. Bukowski and his wife, Terri Sue, of Bethany, Conn.; his four grandchildren, Benjamin, Madelyn, Nathan, and Bailey; and his two brothers, Michael Bukowski, of New Britain and Stephen Bukowski, of Wallingford. Thomas was predeceased by his grandson, Brady Bukowski. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford.



www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on May 19, 2019