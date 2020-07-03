1/1
Thomas Hennessey Jr.
1940 - 2020
Thomas Hennessey, Jr., 79, of Plantsville, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He is now in God's comfort and care. He was born in New Haven, CT, on Oct 1, 1940, to the late Thomas and Nettie (Borkowski) Hennessey. Tom grew up in Hamden and later moved to Cheshire with his late wife Shirley (Johnson) Hennessey. He attended Southern Connecticut State University and graduated with a Masters Degree In Library Science. Tom was a Teacher and a Media Specialist for 40 years. He taught in Bridgeport, New Haven and Southington. Tom loved reading and enjoyed sharing his love of literature with his students. He was a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus and numerous educational organizations and committees. Tom was an avid bowler. He won both the State, New England and National Championship in Duckpin Bowling. Tom loved baseball and followed the Boston Red Sox his entire life. He was also known for his sense of humor and generosity. Tom was the beloved father to Thomas (Debra) Hennessey III, Susan (Anthony) Meneo and Michael Patrick Hennessey. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Thomas Hennessey IV, Alyson Hennessey, Anthony Meneo IV, Ryan Meneo, Michael Hennessey, Jr., Briana Hennessey and Damian Pearson. He is survived by his longtime Partner Josephine Palmieri and her sons Michael (Judy) Palmieri and Peter (Julie) Palmieri. Tom also had numerous nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.

A private burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT.

memorialfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
