Thomas J. Balcher, 81, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford after a brief illness. Born in New Haven on Aug. 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bernadette (Savage) Balcher.



Mr. Balcher was a longtime Meriden resident, he graduated from UCONN and was employed by Allstate Insurance for over 34 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Middletown and a member of its choir. He loved to golf, was an avid competitive runner, and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox Fan.



He is survived by his son, Mark T. Balcher; and a daughter, Corinne B. Balcher, both of Meriden. He was predeceased by his first wife, Shelia Mulligan Balcher; and his second wife, Constance Gaulin Balcher.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 5, 2019