Thomas J. Brosnan


11/2/1946 - 8/18/2019
Thomas J. Brosnan Obituary
Thomas J. Brosnan, 73, of Bonifay, Fla., passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Tom was born November 2, 1946, in Wallingford, Conn., the first-born son of the late Ruth B. and Charles A. Brosnan.

Tom grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy and was always proud he served his country.

Tom grew up loving sports. While living in Wallingford, you would always find Tom and his dad watching football or baseball every weekend. Tom was a die-hard Red Sox fan.

Tom leaves behind his daughter, Amy Brosnan, of the United States Navy; son, Peter Brosnan, of the United States Air Force (his wife Stephanie); brother, Christopher Brosnan (his wife Susan), of Wallingford; his younger sister, Kathryn Brosnan, of Meriden (who shared a special bond with her big bother); his niece, Kimberlee Brosnan (her fiance Randy Gonzalez), of Wallingford; and his two nephews, Patrick Brosnan, of Simsbury, and Michael Velez, of Meriden.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Michael Brosnan.

Tom's children knew that family meant everything to him, and their wishes are to return their father home to their Aunt Kate, so he may join his parents and brother once again. Burial will be private at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Wallingford.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
