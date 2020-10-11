Thomas J. Costa, 62, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Tom was born in Meriden on July 12, 1958, to the late Max and Josephine (Buksa) Costa. Tom was the most exceptional husband to his wife Kelly (Hughes) Costa. He will always be remembered for his hard-working demeanor and strong will. Tom enjoyed his life to the fullest a very simple man who enjoyed music, writing (author of two published books), wood carving, the outdoors and sharing a beer with friends. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kelly, is his daughter, Lauren Bruton and her husband Dan of Wallingford; his grandsons, Jackson, Hunter and Tucker; his son, Luke Costa, of Wallingford; and his granddaughter whom he helped raise, Mia Costa. Tom also leaves behind his brother, Mike Costa (Susan) of North Carolina; his sister, Susan Smith (Kenny) of Florida; his sister-in-law, Maureen Costa of Florida; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families; and many lifelong friends. Tom was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Costa (father to Mia); and his brother Dave Costa.
Tom's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Yale New Haven Smilow Hospital and Masonicare Home Hospice of Wallingford for their exceptional care and efforts.
Tom's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 14, from 4 pm to 6 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 pm (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com