1/1
Thomas J. Costa
7/12/1958 - 10/8/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Costa, 62, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Tom was born in Meriden on July 12, 1958, to the late Max and Josephine (Buksa) Costa. Tom was the most exceptional husband to his wife Kelly (Hughes) Costa. He will always be remembered for his hard-working demeanor and strong will. Tom enjoyed his life to the fullest a very simple man who enjoyed music, writing (author of two published books), wood carving, the outdoors and sharing a beer with friends. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife Kelly, is his daughter, Lauren Bruton and her husband Dan of Wallingford; his grandsons, Jackson, Hunter and Tucker; his son, Luke Costa, of Wallingford; and his granddaughter whom he helped raise, Mia Costa. Tom also leaves behind his brother, Mike Costa (Susan) of North Carolina; his sister, Susan Smith (Kenny) of Florida; his sister-in-law, Maureen Costa of Florida; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families; and many lifelong friends. Tom was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Costa (father to Mia); and his brother Dave Costa.

Tom's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Yale New Haven Smilow Hospital and Masonicare Home Hospice of Wallingford for their exceptional care and efforts.

Tom's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 14, from 4 pm to 6 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 pm (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My deepest sympathy May God Bless you and your family
Ana Bryant-Cruz
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
Kelly and family I am sincerely so sorry for the loss of Thomas. May you find some peace in such a sorrowful time....
Donna Sullivan
Friend
October 10, 2020
Kelly and family, My sincere sympathy to you all. Tom was one of the best husbands ,father And grandfather I have ever known. I am so proud to be able to call him my friend, and the great times we all spent together. So many memories through the years that I will hold in my heart ♥
Patti Correia Cascio
Friend
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Toms passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. ❤
R.I.P. My old friend !!
Jeff Braccioforte
Friend
October 10, 2020
Kelly and family I am so sorry for your loss. Tom will be missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Sandy Braccioforte
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beth Tondreault
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
You will be in my heart always, My dear friend. I love you and your family.
Allan Bell
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dear Kelly and all the family. We are thinking of you at this sad time. We know how much you will miss Tom.
With our deepest sympathy. Rest peacefully Tom.
Joyce Spencer
October 10, 2020
Words cannot express the sadness we feel about the loss of Thomas.
You will truly be missed by all the lives that you crossed paths with. We will cherish our friendship and memories together forever.
May the peace of god be with the Costa family and all his circle of friends at this difficult time..
Rest easy brother . Till we meet again.
With all our Love ,
Roy and Juanita Stainton
Roy Stainton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved