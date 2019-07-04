Tom Nagel, 74, loving husband of Kathleen A. (Meyers) Nagel, died on June 28, 2019 at Apple Rehab Coccomo after a long illness. Born in Meriden on April 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Herbert and Carolyn (Greiner) Nagel. He had attended Platt High School and was employed as a machine operator by Pratt & Whitney in Middletown for forty years. He served with the U.S. Army.



Tom's favorite pastime was working around the yard and shining his cars. He was a dedicated UConn girls basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his granddaughters.



Besides his wife of fifty years, Kathleen, he is survived by his daughter, Alicia and her husband Lee Kile; his son, Thomas W. and his wife Jen Nagel; four granddaughters, Leah, Katelyn and Tiffany Kile and Emma Nagel; one sister, Gretchen Nagel and one brother, Brian and his wife, Lynn Nagel. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Nancy Kszywanos and Paula Nagel.



All services are private. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or The Recreational Fund at Apple Rehab Coccomo, 33 Cone Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab Coccomo for the nine years of loving care given to Tom, especially his caregiver Richard Cahoon. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019