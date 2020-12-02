Thomas M. Hass, 60, of Wallingford, passed away at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long battle with emphysema and COPD. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 13, 1960 and was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Griffin Hass, Sr. He attended St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull, CT and later received his associate's degree from Sacred Heart University. Tom went on to work as an Engineer at United States Surgical Corp. presently known as Covidien-Medtronic. He spent much of his free time volunteering for Yalesville Little League and gardening. Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years Sharon (Brockett) Hass, his son Daniel Hass, brother William (Maryellen) Hass, Jr., sisters Patricia (Thomas) McLaine, Joan Wedge and several nieces and nephews.Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.