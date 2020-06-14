Thomas Owen Mueller, born October 31, 1944, passed away suddenly at home in Bishopsville, SC, on June 7, 2020. He was a long time resident of Southington, CT, and Chateaugay, NY.Tom loved gardening and nature and a cold beer, but most of all he loved his family. He dedicated the last year of his life to nurturing family bonds and sharing a lifetime of beautiful and beloved memories.He is survived by his three daughters, Pattie Lane and her husband Robert of Marshville, NC, Debra Connell of Wingate, NC and Mia Raines of Ridgeway, SC. His grandchildren, Alyson Norman, Faith Truesdale, Christopher Camillo, Jennifer Wynn, Lynsie Connell, Andrew Connell, Emily Moore, Matthew Gardiner, Dylan Thoman, and multiple great grand children. His siblings and their spouses, Susan Hubball, Fred, Max, Richard (Elizabeth), Michael (Helen), James (Lori), Jerome (Debbie), and Susan Mueller. He was predeceased by his brother John and his parents Vivian and Fredrick.Tom served his county through his service in the US Navy and will be interred in Middletown, CT, at the Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Date to be determined.He will be missed beyond what words can adequately express.South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting with the arrangements.