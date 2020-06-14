Thomas Owen Mueller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Owen Mueller, born October 31, 1944, passed away suddenly at home in Bishopsville, SC, on June 7, 2020. He was a long time resident of Southington, CT, and Chateaugay, NY.

Tom loved gardening and nature and a cold beer, but most of all he loved his family. He dedicated the last year of his life to nurturing family bonds and sharing a lifetime of beautiful and beloved memories.

He is survived by his three daughters, Pattie Lane and her husband Robert of Marshville, NC, Debra Connell of Wingate, NC and Mia Raines of Ridgeway, SC. His grandchildren, Alyson Norman, Faith Truesdale, Christopher Camillo, Jennifer Wynn, Lynsie Connell, Andrew Connell, Emily Moore, Matthew Gardiner, Dylan Thoman, and multiple great grand children. His siblings and their spouses, Susan Hubball, Fred, Max, Richard (Elizabeth), Michael (Helen), James (Lori), Jerome (Debbie), and Susan Mueller. He was predeceased by his brother John and his parents Vivian and Fredrick.

Tom served his county through his service in the US Navy and will be interred in Middletown, CT, at the Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Date to be determined.

He will be missed beyond what words can adequately express.

South Carolina Cremation Society is assisting with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved