|
|
Thomas P. Mack, 65, of Estero, FL, formerly of Meriden, died Friday, March 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Former owner of George J. Mack and Sons Plumbing and Heating and a longtime member of the Meriden Lions Club.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Mack, his three children, Ryan Mack, Kimberly Doerfler (Scott) and Tomisyn Sylvester (Chad) as well as his 6 grandchildren, Thomas Doerfler, Carrigan Mack, Victoria Doerfler, Brayden Mack, Jacob Sylvester and Jack Sylvester. He is also survived by his fiancee, Kathleen Scalzi as well as his siblings, James Mack, Jr. (Patti), Kathy Cavicchioli (Dino), Mary Ellen Rivers, Gail Lane (Dana) and Tricia Gibney (Mike) as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Candice Mack and his father, James Mack, Sr.
Services will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020