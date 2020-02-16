The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Thomas R. Pigeon


1949 - 2020
Thomas R. Pigeon Obituary
Thomas R. Pigeon, 71, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a short illness. He had been the loving husband of Theresa (Fager) Pigeon for 36 years.

Thomas was born in Hartford on January 12, 1949. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Tom worked as a quality control inspector at the former Critikon Medical Company for many years. He was an avid reader and loved to engage in conversation.

In addition to his wife Terry, Tom is survived by his son Adrian Pigeon of Plantsville, his sister, Kathleen Nestico and her husband Joseph of Burlington, two brothers-in-law, Harry Fager and his wife Lesley of Panama City, FL and Jack Fager and his wife Donna of Plantsville and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Arlene and Thomas Sathory.

Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005 (https://www.stroke.org/).

Funeral services are being held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 15, 2020
