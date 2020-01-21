|
Thomas S. Thurston, 64, loving husband of Elizabeth (Beth) Devlin, peacefully entered into eternal life, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Thomas was born in Meriden, CT December 31, 1955, a son of the late William D. Thurston, Sr. and Barbara J. (Kavanaugh) Thurston and had been a life-long Wallingford resident.
In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his loving sons Scott Thomas Thurston of Colorado, Eric Devlin Thurston of Massachusetts; his sisters Diane Thurston and Colleen Klaudinyi (George) all of Florida; his brother Michael Thurston (Kim) of Wallingford, his aunt Margretta L. Thurston of Wallingford; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother William D. Thurston, Jr.
Tom was a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he met Beth, the love of his life. They married in 1985 and together raised two wonderful sons. Tom spent his career at Thurston Foods, Inc., a family-owned local business.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in The Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Thomas S. Thurston may be sent to the National Park Foundation, 888-GOPARKS (888-467-2757) https://www.nationalparks.org/ National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 200. Washington, D.C. 20005. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020