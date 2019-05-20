Thomas V. Amann Sr., 72, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side. Born and raised in Meriden, Conn., this is where he called home until 27 years ago when he and the family made the big move to Wesley Chapel, Fla. He was a highly-skilled machinist, model maker, and prototype designer for the Aerospace industry and later became a truck driver.



Thomas is preceded in death by his father and mother, Victor and Helen Amann, of Meriden, Conn.; and his brother, Robert Amann, also of Meriden, Conn. He is also proceeded by his loving wife, Irene (Petrosky) Amann; and his only daughter, Joanne Amann, both of Wesley Chapel, Fla. He is survived by his youngest son, David Amann, eldest son, Thomas Amann Jr; older brother, Richard Amann; younger brother, Stephen Amann; and his younger sister, Mary (Amann) Anton.



Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden, Conn. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted with the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit www.jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 20, 2019