Thomas W. Guartafierro
1934 - 2020
Thomas W. Guartafierro, 85, of Wallingford, passed away at his home on May 4, 2020.

He was born in New York City on October 26, 1934. He graduated high school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, later graduating from Tufts, where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers.

Tom was a long time parishioner of St. Paul Episcopal Church and was a devoted Christian. He was friendly, cheerful and had heart felt care for others.

Besides his wife Carol of 63 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Guartafierro of Fairfield, CT and a son, Kyle Guartafierro of Groton, CT. He was predeceased by a son, Craig.

A celebration of his life will be forthcoming. The B.C. Bailey funeral has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.BaileyCares.com





Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Kim, I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad left such an impression on me as a very kind, intelligent and deeply religious man that I always looked up to. Whenever I eat popcorn I will most definitely be reminded of him. God bless you and your family, Herb Anderson
Herb Anderson
Friend
