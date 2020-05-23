Thomas W. Guartafierro, 85, of Wallingford, passed away at his home on May 4, 2020.
He was born in New York City on October 26, 1934. He graduated high school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, later graduating from Tufts, where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.
He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers.
Tom was a long time parishioner of St. Paul Episcopal Church and was a devoted Christian. He was friendly, cheerful and had heart felt care for others.
Besides his wife Carol of 63 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Guartafierro of Fairfield, CT and a son, Kyle Guartafierro of Groton, CT. He was predeceased by a son, Craig.
A celebration of his life will be forthcoming. The B.C. Bailey funeral has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.BaileyCares.com
He was born in New York City on October 26, 1934. He graduated high school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, later graduating from Tufts, where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.
He was an avid sports fan, especially for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers.
Tom was a long time parishioner of St. Paul Episcopal Church and was a devoted Christian. He was friendly, cheerful and had heart felt care for others.
Besides his wife Carol of 63 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Guartafierro of Fairfield, CT and a son, Kyle Guartafierro of Groton, CT. He was predeceased by a son, Craig.
A celebration of his life will be forthcoming. The B.C. Bailey funeral has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.BaileyCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.