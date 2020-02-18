|
Timothy Michael Corbett, 64, of Wallingford, loving husband of Sharon Larkin, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 7, 1956, Tim was the son of Cozette (Phillips) Corbett and the late Joseph Edward Corbett.
Tim was raised and educated in Wallingford. He graduated from Lyman Hall in 1974, where he played on the basketball team. He attended Southern Connecticut State University and was employed by Metro-North Railroad until his retirement.
Tim possessed a keen mind and rapier wit. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and intrepid traveler, who loved to visit the Appalachian Mountains, especially eastern Kentucky.
Tim leaves behind his loving wife Sharon; his mother, Cozette; his son Casey, Casey's partner Morgan, and their two sons Colton and Liam of Wallingford; his brother Kevin of Wallingford, and nieces Kayla, Nicole and Shannon; his brother Jeff and Jeff's wife Robin of West Hollywood, California and their children Lucas, Anna and Eliza.
Tim's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 22, from 11 am. to 2 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to: In a Heartbeat, (www.inaheartbeat.org) 30 Dutton St., Wallingford CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020