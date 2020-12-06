Tina (Thomas) Lawrence, 54, of Benton, Maine, was called home Tuesday, December 1st, to be with her father, Willis A. Thomas, Jr. She died peacefully surrounded by her husband, James, her daughters, Krista and Allysia Aquino, along with her sisters.
Tina was born in Meriden to Willis and Patricia (Vitale) Thomas on October 20, 1966. She was predeceased by her father, Willis, in 2004. Besides her mother, husband and daughters, she is lovingly remembered by her granddaughter, Erika Lee, whom Tina adored implicitly; her niece, Kimberly Falcon, whom she loved like a daughter; and her sisters, Brenda Roman, Kimberly Falcon, Jodi-Dee Thomas and Tara Thomas, and her brother, John L. Thomas, as well as her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tina will be greatly missed by us all.
Due to current Covid19 social restrictions, all services will be private for the immediate family. A time to gather and celebrate Tina's life will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
for research of Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612