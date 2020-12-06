1/1
Tina (Thomas) Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina (Thomas) Lawrence, 54, of Benton, Maine, was called home Tuesday, December 1st, to be with her father, Willis A. Thomas, Jr. She died peacefully surrounded by her husband, James, her daughters, Krista and Allysia Aquino, along with her sisters.

Tina was born in Meriden to Willis and Patricia (Vitale) Thomas on October 20, 1966. She was predeceased by her father, Willis, in 2004. Besides her mother, husband and daughters, she is lovingly remembered by her granddaughter, Erika Lee, whom Tina adored implicitly; her niece, Kimberly Falcon, whom she loved like a daughter; and her sisters, Brenda Roman, Kimberly Falcon, Jodi-Dee Thomas and Tara Thomas, and her brother, John L. Thomas, as well as her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tina will be greatly missed by us all.

Due to current Covid19 social restrictions, all services will be private for the immediate family. A time to gather and celebrate Tina's life will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association for research of Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved