Tina Marie (Bishop) Targonsky, 62, wife of Paul Targonsky, Jr., died on Friday, July 24, 2020, peacefully at her home in Meriden. She was a school bus monitor and loved working with children. She was a lover of animals, crafts and lighthouses. Besides her loving husband of 42 years, she is survived by her daughter, Staci Marie Targonsky and her boyfriend Scott of Meriden and her brother, Robert E. Bishop of New Hampshire.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.