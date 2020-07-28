1/
Tina Marie (Bishop) Targonsky
Tina Marie (Bishop) Targonsky, 62, wife of Paul Targonsky, Jr., died on Friday, July 24, 2020, peacefully at her home in Meriden. She was a school bus monitor and loved working with children. She was a lover of animals, crafts and lighthouses. Besides her loving husband of 42 years, she is survived by her daughter, Staci Marie Targonsky and her boyfriend Scott of Meriden and her brother, Robert E. Bishop of New Hampshire.

All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450.

Donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Sending thoughts and prayers to Paul and your family. Hugs and Love to all.
Nancy Preble
Student
July 27, 2020
Mommy, I love you forever.
Staci
Daughter
