Toni it was, with our warmest friendship, that we were to enjoy the time we had with you! I'll never forget when you met Caroline and I, before you gave us your name you called yourself "The Crazy Cat Lady", a name that for sure I will never forget when I look out my front window. I admired your independence and your look on life. You were a private person. But you always cared to ask about someone else. Never nosey but out of care. We are going to miss you but knowing you will be with your Goofy will be find for us!

Peace

From the Mayor of Washington and Prospect Corner!

Rocky & Caroline Kopylec

Rocklan Kopylec

Friend