Toni P. Long
1948 - 2020
Toni P. Long, 71, of Meriden passed away peacefully May 26, 2020 at Gaylord Rehabilitation Facility after a long illness.

She was born in Claremont, New Hampshire on December 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Robert and Claire (Jacobs) Long.

The day before she left us, she called on her neighbors to say good bye. Toni was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. Toni was a free-spirited person but also a very private person with her friends and colleagues over the years. Toni graduated from Southern Connecticut College in New Haven and went on to being a Librarian for the Meriden School System from 1970 until her retirement in 1993. Toni was a feline lover and supporter of the local Meriden Humane Society, and Operation Fuel Bank, and the Food Banks of Connecticut. She was also a two time cancer survivor and a supporter of the American Cancer Society. Toni's hobbies were hand spinning and Dyeing of virgin wools. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading for relaxation. Toni will be missed by her Neighbors and her Friends of Bill W.

She is survived by her niece, Erica L. Edwards of North Carolina; her nephews, Nicholas Padrevita of Colorado and Brett Akerlind of Florida; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her sisters, Bobbie Padrevita Fuller and Sandra Akerlind,

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at the Memorial Garden Section of Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make in donation in her memory to the Meriden Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Garden Section of Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Toni it was, with our warmest friendship, that we were to enjoy the time we had with you! I'll never forget when you met Caroline and I, before you gave us your name you called yourself "The Crazy Cat Lady", a name that for sure I will never forget when I look out my front window. I admired your independence and your look on life. You were a private person. But you always cared to ask about someone else. Never nosey but out of care. We are going to miss you but knowing you will be with your Goofy will be find for us!
Peace
From the Mayor of Washington and Prospect Corner!
Rocky & Caroline Kopylec
Rocklan Kopylec
Friend
July 2, 2020
I Knew Tony as a friend of Bills, she was always nitting and alway gave great advice. May she rest in peace. Memory Eternal Tony..
Joseph Uliase
July 2, 2020
Toni was so instrumental in the beginning of my new journey and a guiding, loyal, loving friend. She will be missed!
Tracy Kay
Friend
