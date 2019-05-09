Tyler J. Ziegler, 24, of Plainville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was a resident of San Antonio, TX, before moving to Plainville, 4 years ago. He was active with Youth Challenge of CT in Hartford.



Tyler had an amazing talent for drawing and painting, which he was passionate about. He loved playing guitar, drums, keyboards and creating his own music. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was skateboarding, soccer, hiking or his newest hobby of gardening. Tyler had a kind, gentle, caring, giving and loving soul which brought happiness to everyone he met. He will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed.



Surviving are his father, John Ziegler; his mother, Stacey Herbster; a sister, Kristina Vince-Holt and husband Luke; two brothers, John Ziegler, Jr., (JJ), and Mark Hooper.; his grandparents, Raymond and Constance Ziegler, and Jim and Laura Herbster; Tyler's beloved girlfriend, Melissa Howson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Tyler was predeceased by his grandmother, Sandra Herbster.



Calling hours and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Youth Challenge of CT, Inc., 15-17 May St., Hartford, CT 06105. Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019