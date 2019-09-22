|
Tyrone Hazlett passed away on June 9, 2019, at home in West Warwick, Rhode Island. He was 60.
Originally from Meriden, CT, Ty was a graduate of Platt High School and entered a successful career in biomedical research. He continued his career and love of science when he moved to Rhode Island, and was awarded multiple patents for his work. He was devoted to his family, his love of science, Star Trek and the New England Patriots.
He is survived by two daughters, Rachael Hazlett and Chrystal Sturdahl; his mother, Alice Hazlett; two brothers, Wayne and James Hazlett; four grandchildren, and three nieces.
A memorial service will be held on September 28th, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church in Meriden, to be followed by internment of ashes at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please support the National Stem Cell Foundation at www.nationalstemcell foundation.org in memory of Ty.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019