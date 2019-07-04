Maj Marie T. Cei USAF (ret), age 82, died of natural causes on June 27, 2019, at her home in Beverly Hills, FL. Her beloved animals were by her side.



She is survived by her brother Alfred, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, who adored their beloved Aunt. She was predeceased by her mother, Madeline (Venditto), her father, Alfred Sr., her brother, John Sr., her nephew, Mark, and her sister Dolores.



Marie was born and raised in Wallingford, Connecticut. She joined the United States Air Force in 1959, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where she earned several awards and medals. While in Vietnam, Marie served as a Flight Nurse with the 7th Air Force Command. She retired in 1979, at the rank of Major, but her service to her country did not end there, nor did her patriotism, as friends and family will attest.



A constant champion for the social welfare of all creatures great and small, Marie shared her home with many rescued animals throughout her life. She was a supporter of veteran's rights and absolutely loved the history and landmarks of the country she served so honorably. Her nieces and nephews fondly recall the many road trips taken throughout the US and overseas, alongside Marie. She loved music, knitting, crocheting, and watching Blue Bloods. She was dedicated to her family, friends and animals. Her humor, compassion, kindness and generosity will be missed by all. Her stories and opinions, will be particularly missed by her friends and family.



Marie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida, for 35 years. She made many dear friends. Her family is particularly grateful to Paul and Bonnie Burgess, who kept a vigilant and watchful eye over their beloved friend; we can never thank them enough.



Services will be held in Beverly Hills, Florida on July 9, 2019, and she will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Gifts may be made in Marie's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Published in The Record-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019