The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Coleman's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Valentine Pajer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentine Frederick Pajer


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valentine Frederick Pajer Obituary
Valentine Frederick Pajer passed away on Friday morning, September 20th after a long illness. Skip, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 17th, 1931. A graduate of Ridgewood High School, Skip was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Skip enjoyed a lengthy career as an accountant and Business Manager in the State of Connecticut. An avid fan of model trains and military history, he also played the piano, loved reading, and watching classic movies. Skip was in his element when immersing himself in these hobbies.

Skip, and his wife of 69 years, Theresa (Terry) Pajer, loved to dance. Other dancers would make way for them when they would glide across the floor, lost in the music and each other. With 7 children, 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, family was the center of everything Skip and Terry did. Family is truly the legacy for Papa Skip & Grandma Terry.

Skip is survived by his loving wife, Terry, a sister, Virginia Smith (husband, Al Smith) and a brother, Robert Pajer. He has 4 daughters: Dr. Kathleen Pajer (husband, Dr. William Gardner), Dr. Joanne Starr (husband, Mike), Dot Benham (husband, Bing), Mary Duba (husband, Tom) and 3 sons, Valentine (wife, Terri), Joseph (wife, Debbie) and Gerard Pajer. Donations can be made to the Women In Military Service For America Memorial at https://www.womensmemorial.org/ or the Lang Lang International Music Foundation at http://langlangfoundation.org/ or the National Museum for the United States Air Force https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, (September 25th) at 9 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Coleman's Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, (September 24th) from 5-7 p.m.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valentine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now