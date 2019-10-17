|
Valentine Joseph Tella, 96, husband of Lillian Vouras Tella, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Meriden, CT, on March 12, 1923, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Tella. He had resided in Meriden and graduated from Meriden High School. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney as a foreman, retiring from Meriden Copper Company. He was a proud veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Navy. He was a parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and a member of AHEPA and the St. George Golden Rascals.
Besides his wife, Lillian, he is survived by his son, Joseph Tella and his wife Britt of North Stonington, CT, his grandson, Kade Tella, and his sister, Rosalie Sastre of Plainville, CT. He is also survived by five nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Alix and brother, James Tella.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W Main St, New Britain, CT 06052. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. Family and friends may call at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or treat someone to dinner in memory of Val. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019