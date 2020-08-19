Valerie (Ingriselli) Kazlowski, 59, of Southington, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at HOCC at New Britain General.
She was born July 7, 1961 the daughter of Alfred and Rita (Coccagna) Ingriselli of Southington. Valerie graduated from Southington High School in 1979 and attended Data Institute of Technology in Hartford. She had worked as an Office Assistant for the CT State Police for 35 years, retiring 4 years ago. She was a parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church.
Besides her parents she is survived by a son Michael Kazlowski, Jr., of Southington, her brother John Ingriselli and his fiance Kara of Marion, her sister Christine (Ingriselli) Gerrish of Southington, her niece Erica Gerrish and nephew Matthew Gerrish and fiance Michelle and her daughter Evelyn, her former husband Michael Kazlowski, Sr., many aunts, uncles, cousins and several special friends.
Valerie enjoyed singing earlier in life, listening to her music, having beautiful flowers, her favorite color was purple, and she was a lover of cats. She collected angels, elephants and had an interest in skincare and beauty products.
The funeral will be held Thursday 11:30 at Mary Our Queen Church, Savage St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday morning from 9 -11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research, Suite D., 415 Crossways, NY, 11797.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com
.