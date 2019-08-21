|
|
Valerie M. Holmes, 81, beloved wife of Clyde E. Holmes, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with her husband by her side.
Valerie was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 26, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Lovie and Greenleaf Maker. She had grown up in Lubec, Maine, and was a longtime resident of Meriden. She was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan and travelled to the Final Four with her husband. Valerie loved reminiscing about skating in the Ice Capades when she was a child. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband Clyde E. Holmes, Valerie is survived by her three daughters: Terri Ahern, Kelli Wychowanski and husband Steven, and Joanie Ostasiewski and husband Ray, as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister and best friend, Mildred Moore, two brothers: Wayne Maker and Namie Maker. She is also survived by seven nieces and seven nephews. Valerie is predeceased by her sister, Gretchen Moore.
The funeral service and burial will be private. Should family and friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, 06450 is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019